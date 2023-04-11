David Valentine | Service Coordination Inc.

Service Coordination Inc., a nonprofit organization and community provider of service and advocacy for people with disabilities across Maryland, appointed David Valentine as executive vice president and chief financial officer.

Valentine will contribute to SCI’s overall strategic direction and performance, directly supporting executive and senior leadership.

David Valentine brings 30 years of strategy, finance, and operations leadership to SCI. He joins SCI from Goucher College, where he served as the vice president of finance and administration and the chief financial officer. He has served in similar positions at Otis College of Art & Design, the University of Pennsylvania, GlaxoSmithKline, The Annenberg Foundation, and The Kavli Foundation.