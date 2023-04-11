Eve Hill | Brown, Goldstein & Levy

Brown, Goldstein & Levy partner Eve Hill was named as a Maryland Super Lawyer for 2023 by Super Lawyers, marking her third year in a row being named to the list.

Hill’s record of dedication to a wide range of civil rights cases has earned her recognition as one of the country’s foremost disability rights attorneys. Her practice is dedicated to litigation on behalf of individuals with disabilities and LGBTQIA+ individuals, and individuals, organizations and agencies.

She also co-leads Inclusivity, BGL’s Strategic Consulting Group that works to help public and private sector organizations and industry groups navigate the rapidly changing landscape of disability and civil rights. Prior to joining BGL, Eve served as Deputy Assistant Attorney General of the U.S. Department of Justice for six years.