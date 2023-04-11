Interview: APGFCU names business development director for Baltimore City, County 

Sharon Pelham joined the Aberdeen Proving Ground Federal Credit Union (APGFCU) nearly a decade ago after a career spent largely in communications. After working for the credit union as the business development director for Cecil County, she was recently appointed to the same position for Baltimore City and Baltimore County.

The Maryland Daily Record reached out to Pelham to discuss her successes in her previous role, goals for her new one and the importance of outreach efforts by the banking industry.

Maryland Daily Record (MDR): You were previously the business development director for Cecil County. What made you want to move over to Baltimore City and County?

Sharon Pelham (SP): After working eight years in Cecil County, APGFCU’s expansion into Baltimore County and Baltimore City provided a new opportunity for me. I believe in the credit union philosophy of people helping people and APGFCU’s mission to empower people to use and control their own money to improve their economic and social condition. Now I can share what we offer to a broader audience. I’m able to connect individuals, communities and organizations with knowledge and tools to help them achieve their financial goals. I appreciate being able to work for an organization and with people who believe in that mission.

MDR: What were some of your successes in while working in Cecil County? Will you be bringing those strategies to your new position?

SP: Absolutely. I was proud to represent the credit union on several boards and committees in Cecil County. This provided an opportunity to share our knowledge and resources with a wide range of organizations within Cecil County to help improve the lives of those in the community. For example, I served on the Cecil County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors for a few years and served as chair in 2021-2022. I also served on the boards of the Cecil College Foundation, Cecil County Community Services Foundation, Cecil County YMCA and the ChristianaCare Union Hospital Foundation.

MDR: What are your goals in your new role?

SP: Our goals are to create greater awareness of who APGFCU is, what we bring to Baltimore County and Baltimore City, and how people can benefit from membership in our credit union. It’s a much different concept from traditional for-profit institutions. Credit unions are member owned and member driven. We do not have stockholders; rather, when you become a member, you become an owner with a voice. Members elect aboard of directors to represent their interests and participate in our annual meeting. Because of this structure, our members come first. It’s all about improving the quality of their lives. That’s the heart of everything I do in this role.

MDR: Why is it important to the credit union to strengthen its presence and brand through community outreach efforts?

SP: Credit unions are financial cooperatives and, as such, we adhere to seven cooperative principles. One of those principles is concern for the community. We strongly believe in giving back to the communities we serve. It’s in line with our mission to improve peoples’ lives. We are proud to have been part of the Baltimore community since 1971, when we expanded membership eligibility to the servicemen and servicewomen of the Air National Guard base in Middle River. Our recent expansion into the remainder of Baltimore County, as well as Baltimore City, was the logical next step for us. We’re now able to provide a larger group of people with affordable products and services to help improve their economic standing and achieve their financial goals.

MDR: Why are these outreach efforts especially important in Baltimore City and County?

SP: Both Baltimore County and Baltimore City have large populations, and many are struggling in the current economic environment. In Baltimore City, for example, one out of every five people lives in poverty. APGFCU provides financial education, products and services that can help everyone – no matter where they are in life. From better rates on loans and savings to our Credit Builder program to free classes and tools on a variety of financial topics, we are committed to helping people achieve, prosper and grow.