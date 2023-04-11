Preakness Art of Racing winner revealed

The Preakness Art of Racing culminated Tuesday in the announcement of Justin Johnson as the winner of the second-annual national art competition.

Johnson’s original illustration titled “The Face of Victory” was selected by a panel of judges from among the 207 submissions, each of which depicted the extraordinary elements of Thoroughbred horse racing and the Preakness Stakes.

The winning artwork was announced at a ceremony in the Brown Center at the Maryland Institute College of Art. In attendance were Senior Adviser of Art & Culture for the City of Baltimore Tonya Miller, MICA dignitaries, Park Heights Renaissance representatives and 1/ST RACING leadership. Participating artists also attended the announcement.

In its second year, the Preakness Art of Racing was launched Jan. 9 by 1/ST RACING and the Maryland Jockey Club in partnership with MICA through a call for entries to artists nationwide.

This years’ 207 entries surpassed the 2022 inaugural year by more than 40%. The gallery of entries represented the work of artists from Maryland and 18 other states.

Johnson receives a $4,000 stipend and two tickets to Preakness 148 as the winner of the competition. In addition, his work will be reproduced on a curated collection of Preakness 148 merchandise that will be available for purchase online and onsite during Preakness weekend. Proceeds from the sale of merchandise will be used to support the activities of the Park Heights Renaissance as it pursues affordable housing for families and provides employment opportunities for the people of Park Heights.

The ongoing partnership between 1/ST and the Park Heights Renaissance also includes the George E. Mitchell Black-Eyed Susan Stakes and the George E. Mitchell Park Heights Community Fellowship Grant, both of which honor the extraordinary legacy of Mitchell himself and recognize individuals who share a similar commitment to their friends and neighbors.