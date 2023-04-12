Brian Senft | Royal Sonesta Harbor Court

Royal Sonesta Harbor Court appointed Brian Senft as account director, business travel.

In his new role, Senft will be responsible for working with local and national corporate travel managers, government agencies and travel consortia agencies to bring in additional sales to the hotel. He will also be promoting Royal Sonesta Harbor Court to corporate travel decision makers by analyzing trends, mapping business opportunities, and creating strategies in conjunction with other members of the sales team.

Prior to this position, Senft worked as a memory care adviser for Arden Courts in Towson from July 2021 to March 2023 where he developed marketing action plans, compiled reports, scheduled and conducted face-to-face sales calls to obtain referrals, planned and executed community events, seminars and open houses in addition to other sales and marketing activities.