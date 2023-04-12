Considering your business banking options? A credit union may be the right choice

The current economic climate may have many businesses looking more closely at their banking relationships. With rising interest rates, as well as high-profile instability for some banks, a credit union is an alternative that could provide some unique benefits.

Frank P. Amantia, senior vice president and chief lending officer at NIH Federal Credit Union, offers insight and perspective on what a business may want to consider when comparing banking options.

“I’ve been in banking since 1978 and with credit unions since 2003, so I’ve lived on both sides of the financial fence and have a significant depth of experience that gives me a unique perspective on how the different organizations operate,” said Amantia.

He explained that the biggest difference between a credit union and a bank is that a credit union is a not-for-profit organization that answers to and is governed by a volunteer board, whereas banks are for profit and answer to shareholders.

“Credit unions have members and the banks have customers, and that’s an important distinction to draw. While a bank may have millions of people that use their services, they don’t have a mechanism through which those individuals can assist in the operation of the institution.”

This matters to consumers, according to Amantia, because for a credit union the priority is to provide benefits to the members. Credit unions invest any net income back into the membership in the form of lower loan rates and higher deposit rates, as well as new technology or tools, such as online banking software or operating systems.

Because of this focus on members, credit unions tend to collaborate rather than compete with each other – which is unheard of in traditional banking, said Amantia. Best practices experienced at one credit union are often shared, along with advice on implementation of new tools, technology, and processes that can benefit all members.

Unlike a traditional bank, there are criteria for joining a credit union, established when the institution is formed. Some credit unions have a single sponsor, typically a large employer like a hospital system, where only individuals affiliated with that sponsor can join. Credit unions can have multiple sponsors, or sponsorship based on geography, trades, or another common bond. Examples would be “state employees”, “electricians”, or “members of the military”.

However, once you are a member of a credit union, you are always a member, even if your status changes – such as a change of profession or relocation. While not everyone is eligible for membership at every credit union, the variety of credit unions means that most people should be able to find a credit union they are eligible to join.

Not all credit unions offer business banking options, and like traditional banks, the offerings may vary based on the needs of the membership or the community served.

“Most credit unions started out by serving a very limited group that shared a common relationship, so the credit unions would survey their members and see what their members need and provide what they need,” said Amantia. Rather than offer a standard menu of services, the business banking options of a credit union are going to be aligned with the needs of the members.

This responsiveness to members is a key differentiator when it comes to the relationship between the credit union and the business. Amantia explained that banks tend to have a more formulaic approach when it comes to evaluating business relationships and determining things like loan rates, payment schedules, penalties, fees, and how they support the business during times of trouble.

“Credit unions are much more likely to take a patient approach when dealing with businesses that may be struggling,” said Amantia. “If I’m a business owner, it would be nice to know that if I run up against some unforeseen issue, like when Covid began, my credit union would try to help in any way that they could.”

Amantia said that while interest rates, customer service, technology and accessibility may be very similar when comparing the offerings of a bank to a credit union, businesses should look deeper than the superficial and consider the total value of the relationship. It comes down to the fundamental idea that a credit union is working in your interest as a member, not working in the interest of profit or stockholders. And that personal connection matters, he said.

“If you run into hard times, you’re going to have an institution that supports you and is interested in seeing you through the worst of times.”