Dr. Aneil Mishra | Towson University

Dr. Aneil Mishra was named dean of the College of Business & Economics at Towson University.

Mishra was selected as the top candidate after an extensive national search and begins his appointment on July 5. He will oversee programs that are collectively recognized as critical workforce providers to the greater mid-Atlantic region and as a national leader in academic and inclusive excellence.

Mishra joins Towson after most recently serving as the Dean of the School of Management at the University of Michigan-Flint where he helped secure more than $250,000 for scholarships and internships.

His previous posts include serving as the Thomas D. Arthur Distinguished Professor of Leadership at the College of Business at East Carolina University, where he helped spearhead more than $6 million in philanthropy to endow the college’s graduate programs and student success center, as well as helping win a $2 million National Science Foundation grant to foster innovative teaching.

He’s also served as the associate dean for academic affairs at North Carolina Central University and vice president of curriculum and faculty relations for Lanham-based 2U Inc., where he helped successfully develop and launch the UNC-Chapel Hill Kenan-Flagler School of Business online MBA program, [email protected] He also has been an award-winning faculty member at Wake Forest, Duke, Penn State and Michigan State.

Mishra is a member of the Academy of Management. He also consults with a variety of startups, Fortune 100 firms, financial institutions and health care organizations, as well as leading associations and nonprofits around the globe on building trust-based cultures, leadership development and strategy and innovation development. He has been a faculty member of the Wharton School/American Bankers Association’s Stonier Graduate School of Banking since 2017, and a finals judge for the Entrepreneurs’ Organization Global Student Entrepreneur Awards since 2016. He also serves on the board of the Carolina Headache Foundation.

Mishra’s career in academia includes published research in many leading management, health care and medical journals, with more than 16,000 Google Scholar citations to-date, and his work is regularly profiled by leading news outlets. He has served as an associate editor or editorial board member of leading several research journals, and currently is on the board of the Journal of Applied Behavioral Science. He is also the coauthor of three books on leadership.