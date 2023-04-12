FEATURED MOVER | Tara Dunion, Enterprise Community Development

Enterprise Community Development named Tara Dunion director of communications, a central leadership position within the organization.

Using her extensive communications and marketing experience, Dunion will develop and execute communications initiatives and strategies that further the organization’s mission to build, preserve and operate affordable homes to uplift residents and communities.

Prior to joining Enterprise Community Development, Dunion worked on housing- and technology-related initiatives at AARP, AARP Foundation, Consumer Technology Association and the Mortgage Bankers Association.

Throughout her career, Dunion has implemented strategies that include social media, marketing, crisis communications, branding, PR/media relations, and internal communications. She also has extensive experience promoting events, industry standards, home design challenges, and programs for low-income seniors.

Dunion is a Women in CE Legacy Award winner and was named to Dealerscope Magazine’s Top 40 Under 40.

ABOUT TARA DUNION

Resides in:

Arlington, Virginia

Education:

Bachelor of Arts, Duke University

If you had not chosen your current profession, what profession would you choose and why?:

I’ve been a writer all my life. As a young kid, I wrote poems and short stories. I love words and writing, which lead to a fulfilling career in communications. I still have “write a book” on my bucket list so hopefully I’ll make that happen.

Favorite vacation:

Italy may not have enough American tourists there this summer, so my family and I will join the crowd. We originally planned this trip for June 2020 and will visit Rome and the Amalfi Coast.

When I want to relax, …:

I get moving. I love playing tennis, biking, running, swimming, walking the dog or gardening. I’ve gotten better about being outside in all sorts of weather and try to embrace the adage that “it’s not the weather, it’s how you dress for it.”

Favorite books:

I love to read, especially stories of interesting, resilient people. A few of my favorite books are “The Poisonwood Bible,” by Barbara Kingsolver; “Beartown,” by Fredrik Backman; “Unbroken,” by Laura Hillenbrand.

Favorite quotation:

“When the day comes, we step out of the shade aflame and unafraid, for there is always light if only we’re brave enough to see it, if only we’re brave enough to be it.” – Amanda Gorman