Jonathan Blakley and Tyler Laporte | WYPR/WTMD

Your Public Radio named Jonathan Blakley as chief content officer of WYPR/WTMD and announced the promotion of Tyler Laporte to assistant program director at WTMD.

With more than 30 years of experience, Blakley’s long and successful career has included various roles in digital journalism and commercial and public radio. Prior to his appointment as interim chief content officer at WYPR/ WTMD this January, Blakley served as interim director of content at WAMU in the Washington, where he oversaw a team of more than three dozen journalists.

From 2018 to 2021, he was executive program director for KQED Public Radio in Northern California. Before that, he was program director at Minnesota Public Radio News. Blakely also served in various editing and producing positions during a 13-year career at National Public Radio in Washington. He has also worked for The Associated Press, ABC Radio News and WWJ Newsradio in Detroit. Blakley majored in communications, earning his bachelor’s degree from Western Michigan University in Kalamazoo, and his master’s degree from Wayne State University in his hometown, Detroit. A Nieman Fellow of the Class of 2012, Blakley has taught radio journalism at the University of Ghana-Legon as a Fulbright Scholar in addition to journalism classes at Howard University and the University of California-Berkeley.

Laporte was promoted from WTMD programming assistant and mid-day host to assistant program director. He started at WTMD in 2007 after interning while in college, moving from weekends to evenings to afternoon drive host and then music director. Laporte left the station in 2013, stopping at Jessica Weber’s co-sign, an artist development agency. He also became a permanent annual voice on Radio Bonnaroo from 2013 through the COVID-19 pandemic.

As assistant program director of WTMD, Laporte will work with the program director to optimize the station’s performance, along with assisting with live and recorded on-air fundraising. Laporte will perform administration duties in the Programming Department in addition to bookings and promotions.