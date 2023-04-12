Mark Schmidt | Ports America

Ports America appointed Mark Schmidt as the vice president and general manager of its location at the Helen Delich Bentley Port of Baltimore.

Schmidt has more than 30 years of experience working at Baltimore’s waterfront, holding a variety of different roles within Ports America. Schmidt has held positions in management, operations, and commercial expansions including roll/on-roll/off cargo (RoRo), of which the Port of Baltimore ranks first in the nation. Schmidt has overseen pivotal projects that have expanded the capacity of Seagirt Marine Terminal including the modernization of its fourth berth (Berth IV), which now accommodates eight state-of-the-art Neo Panamax cranes, two 50-foot-deep berths and the ability to accommodate two Neo Panamax container ships simultaneously.

Additionally, Schmidt worked closely with the Maryland Port Administration supporting relationships with beneficial cargo holders. Schmidt is on the board of the Steamship Trade Association of Baltimore and a member of the Baltimore International Seafarers’ Center, Baltimore Port Alliance and North Atlantic Ports Association.

Working closely with Ports America President and CEO Matthew Leech, Schmidt will continue to uphold its long-standing partnership with the State of Maryland, Maryland Port Administration, and the International Longshoreman Association.