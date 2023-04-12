New board members | Montgomery County Economic Development Corp.

Under the leadership of Board Chair Kevin Beverly, Montgomery County Economic Development Corporation has added new board members to its roster, bringing a broad spectrum of experience, knowledge and ideas. The board reflects the diversity and wide range of talent of Montgomery County residents and businesses – working in coordination with the MCEDC team to fulfill its mission of helping businesses start, grow and relocate to Montgomery County, Maryland.

Newly Appointed in March were:

Anne Khadamian , executive director & associate vice chancellor for academic affairs, University System of Maryland, Universities at Shady Grove

, executive director & associate vice chancellor for academic affairs, University System of Maryland, Universities at Shady Grove Silvana Nani, principal & chief innovation officer, Korabi Consulting

principal & chief innovation officer, Korabi Consulting Devang Shah, partner, Law Office of Shah and Kishore

Appointed in September 2022: