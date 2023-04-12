New board members | Montgomery County Economic Development Corp.

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

By: Daily Record Staff April 12, 2023

Under the leadership of Board Chair Kevin Beverly, Montgomery County Economic Development Corporation has added new board members to its roster, bringing a broad spectrum of experience, knowledge and ideas. The board reflects the diversity and wide range of talent of Montgomery County residents and businesses – working in coordination with the MCEDC team to fulfill its mission of helping businesses start, grow and relocate to Montgomery County, Maryland.

Newly Appointed in March were:

  • Anne Khadamian, executive director & associate vice chancellor for academic affairs, University System of Maryland, Universities at Shady Grove
  • Silvana Nani, principal & chief innovation officer, Korabi Consulting
  • Devang Shah, partner, Law Office of Shah and Kishore

Appointed in September 2022:

  • Kevin Beverly (MCEDC Board Chair), former president & CEO of Social & Scientific Systems, and formerly a board member
  • Jennifer Hsin (MCEDC Board Treasurer), vice president, Clark Enterprises Inc. and partner at CNF Investments
  • Marilyn Balcombe, Council Member, Montgomery County Council
  • Ken Mills, founding president and CEO, REGENXBIO
  • Gracelyn McDermott, vice president of marketing sales & business development, Kaiser Permanente
  • Alberto Lacaze, co-founder and CEO, Robotic Research
  • Mukesh Kumar (MCEDC Board Secretary), chairman of the board, Akan Biosciences
  • Cherlyn Freeman-Watkins,, co-founder and president, Results One LLC

 

