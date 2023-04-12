ADVERTISEMENT

OFFICE OF THE FEDERAL PUBLIC DEFENDER

Temporary Paralegal

The Office of the Federal Public Defender for the District of Maryland seeks a temporary paralegal for the Baltimore office. The Federal Public Defender operates under the authority of the Criminal Justice Act, 18 U.S.C. § 3006(A), and provides criminal defense services to individuals charged with federal crimes.

The Paralegal will be responsible for information management, involving document review and data encoding and entry into litigation support software. Other duties include performing factual research; locating, collecting, compiling, and summarizing gathered information including court, social, medical, and legal records; preparing for evidentiary hearings by organizing, coding and summarizing information and documents; preparing witness and document lists; maintaining case files and databases; operating electronic document management system. Applicants shall possess excellent organizational and research skills, including knowledge of a variety of computerized databases. Ability to work with minimal supervision, appreciation for teamwork and sensitivity to client confidentiality are essential. A college degree and/ or paralegal certificate is preferred.

Starting salary commensurate with experience. This is a temporary position for a term of 1 year and 1 day and is subject to funding. The successful candidate will be subject to a mandatory background check, including an FBI name and fingerprint check.

Please send a resume with cover letter, writing sample and references to: Jim Wyda, Federal Public Defender, Office of the Federal Public Defender, 100 S. Charles Street, 9th Floor, Tower II, Baltimore, Maryland 21201, or via email to [email protected] Position open until May 10, 2023. No telephone calls. The FPD follows the Employee Dispute Resolution Plan of the United States Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit.

To place a jobs posting, contact Darlene Miller at [email protected] or at 443-524-8188.