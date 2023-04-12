Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Venture X expands into Md. with Columbia office

By: Daily Record Staff April 12, 2023

Venture X has been recognized by Inc. as one of the best coworking spaces in the United States and is part of Coworks, the world’s largest privately held affiliated coworking franchise network. (File photo)

Venture X, a membership-based workspace community, is expanding in Maryland with a new location in Columbia.

The company will open a 20,400 square-foot co-working space at 8865 Stanford Blvd., Suite 202 on May 3 with a grand opening event 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. During this event, guests can tour the facility and connect with other professionals.

Venture X has been recognized by Inc. as one of the best coworking spaces in the United States and is part of Coworks, the world’s largest privately held affiliated coworking franchise network.

on the planet, associated with United Franchise Group, a successful community of affiliated brands and consultants.

 


