Vince Apruzzese | AT&T

Vince Apruzzese is AT&T’s new president for external affairs in Delaware, Maryland and the District of Columbia, expanding his current territory beyond Virginia, where he has served as president since 2010.

In this role, Apruzzese leads AT&T’s legislative, public policy and philanthropic initiatives in these jurisdictions where he works with elected and appointed officials on public policy issues, and with business, community and civic leaders to support important local initiatives.

He joined AT&T more than three decades ago in accounts payable and has served in roles ranging from domestic and international corporate security to legislative affairs.

Apruzzese serves on the boards of directors for the Sorensen Institute at the University of Virginia and Jobs for Virginia Graduates.

He graduated from Georgia State University. He also is an Army veteran, having served 10 years in the Army Reserve and National Guard as a commissioned officer. He is the father of three children and lives in Richmond with his spouse, Mary.