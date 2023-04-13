Annapolis Subaru to help donate $50K to Hope For The Warriors

Subaru of America and Annapolis Subaru will present Hope For The Warriors a check for $50,000 on April 19 with money raised during its annual Subaru Share The Love Campaign.

The event is scheduled for Annapolis Subaru, 149 Old Solomons Island Road in Annapolis.

From Nov. 17, 2022 to Jan. 3, 2023, each customer that purchased a new Subaru from Annapolis Subaru had the choice to give $250 to Hope For The Warriors or the National Park Service. The dealer gave an additional $50 with each donation. In addition, during that time period, Hope For The Warriors received $5 for every oil change at the dealership.

Based in northern Virginia, Hope For The Warriors is a national nonprofit that has served more than 53,000 post 9/11 service members, veterans and military families by providing financial, career and educational stability; physical and emotional strength; and social support that builds community.