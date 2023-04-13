Baltimore-Area veterans to benefit from Comcast donation

Comcast will announce Tuesday a plan to award $20,000 in grants and present 100 laptops to The Maryland Center for Veterans Education and Training (MCVET), which will help Baltimore-area veterans in need with broadband adoption and digital skills training.

As part of the event, Comcast employee volunteers are partnering with the Sportsman Channel to feed more than 100 veterans at MCVET’s facility at 301 N High St. in Baltimore from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. as part of the channel’s Hunt.Fish.Feed. program and Comcast’s Team UP volunteer initiative.

Comcast will also be on-site to help attendees learn about the federal government’s Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), which provides eligible low-income residents with a credit of up to $30 per month toward their Internet and/or mobile services.