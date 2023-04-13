Greenberg Gibbons adds to options at The Shops at Kenilworth

Developer Greenberg Gibbons announced Thursday the juice bar The Sassy Squeeze will open its third Baltimore-area location at The Shops at Kenilworth.

Located on the lower level between Italian Gardens and South Moon Under, the 475-square-foot juice bar is anticipated to open May 1. The company also operates locations in Towson (502 Washington Ave.) and in Belvidere Square (529 E. Belvidere Ave.).

The Sassy Squeeze will specialize in fresh, made-to-order juices, smoothies, protein shakes and acai bowls. Dedicated to providing healthy food, on the go, it also offers a wide array of fresh homemade granolas, snacks and coffee options. Additionally, The Sassy Squeeze will be launching a meal-prep service which can be preordered and picked up at any of its locations.

The Shops at Kenilworth offers a mix of retailers and restaurants, including Trader Joe’s, Arhaus, Gourmet at Kenilworth, Gundalow Gourmet, About Faces Day Spa & Salon, The Mine, South Moon Under, Ruth Shaw, Radcliffe Jewelers, Poppy & Stella, J.Crew Factory and Quiet Storm Surf Shop.

Greenberg Gibbons has developed and managed a portfolio of more than 10.6 million square feet of properties. Its signature projects include the Hunt Valley Towne Centre, Annapolis Towne Centre, Waugh Chapel Towne Centre, Foundry Row and Towson Row.