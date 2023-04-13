Howard County to expand Career and Technical High School with $13M project

Howard County Executive Calvin Ball Thursday announced $13 million in pass-through funding from the state to renovate and expand the Howard County Public School System’s (HCPSS) Applications and Research Laboratory (ARL).

The funding is part of the $35 million in state pass-through grant funding that was awarded to Howard County by the Maryland General Assembly in 2022.

ARL is the Career and Technical High School for the Howard County Public School System. Students from all 12 high schools and Homewood have the opportunity to enroll in programs at ARL. Each academy is a two-year program for mostly high school juniors and seniors who can use industry standard software and technology to earn industry certifications and college credits.

The $13 million will support renovations to expand programs at the facility and reduce the waitlist of students who want to be enrolled at ARL. The school currently accommodates approximately 1,500 students each year, and several hundred more students are currently on ARL’s waitlist.

Renovations to ARL will also support the Career and Technical Education (CTE) requirements of the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future by expanding opportunities for more students to participate in college and career readiness courses. Design work on the renovations and expansion for ARL is anticipated to begin this summer.