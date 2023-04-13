Md. Jockey Club to host hiring fair

The Maryland Jockey Club Thursday announced it will host a hiring fair April 20 from 1 to 4 p.m. as part of its Baltimore 1/ST campaign championing the Preakness Stakes’ hometown connections to Baltimore and representing 1/ST’s commitment to the Baltimore community.

During the fair, scheduled to take place on the third-floor Sports Palace at Pimlico Race Course, 5201 Park Heights Ave. in Baltimore, the public is invited to learn about and apply for both short-term and long-term employment opportunities. Businesses including Select Event Group, SAFE Management, The Beadle Group, Battle Tested Security, Ridgewells Catering, Atlas Restaurant Group and the Maryland Jockey Club are expected to attend.

Representatives from these companies and others will be onsite to share information with candidates about positions open for Preakness weekend and beyond including line and prep cooks, host staff, servers, kitchen assistants, buffet managers, action station attendants, tent chefs and supervisors, host staff, unarmed event security staff, facilities staff, transportation drivers, commercial driving license (CDL) drivers, field crew, project and junior foremen and project managers.

Registration is encouraged by going to www.preakness.com/hiring-fair. Attendance to the event is free and open to the public. Attendees should dress professionally and bring resumés.