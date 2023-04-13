St. John Properties enters Florida market with new Tampa office

Baltimore-based St. John Properties Inc., a full-service commercial real estate development and management company with a national portfolio valued at more than $5 billion, has entered the Florida market with a new regional office in Tampa, the company announced Thursday.

This move represents the continuation of the firm’s expansion into high growth markets nationwide and follows the 2022 openings of regional offices in Austin, Texas and Raleigh, North Carolina. Founded in 1971 by Edward St. John, who serves as chairman, the company has developed and manages more than 23 million square feet of commercial space and is now active in 11 states.

Michael Sacks, who earned undergraduate and graduate degrees from the University of Florida, will lead day-to-day operations of the new Tampa office as regional partner, with responsibilities including site and property acquisition, development, construction, marketing and leasing, and property management. Sacks relocated to Tampa from the company’s corporate headquarters in Baltimore, where he has worked since 2019.

St. John Properties is immediately pursuing land acquisition opportunities to fulfill its speculative development strategy throughout Hillsborough, Manatee, Pasco and Polk counties in the greater Tampa metropolitan area. Earlier this year, the company announced its intentions to speculatively develop 26 buildings, totaling more than one million square feet of commercial space across its national portfolio in 2023. This follows the 2022 delivery of 18 buildings comprising more than 620,000 square feet of speculative commercial space and the acquisition of three commercial portfolios totaling 225,000 square feet.