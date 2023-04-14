Former Gov. Larry Hogan joins a list of accomplished leaders from across business, law, politics and the arts to deliver commencement addresses at American University May 12 and 13.

Hogan, Maryland’s 62nd governor, joins six other speakers, each addressing the individual themes of its seven schools and colleges.

Joining Hogan as commencement speakers are Alice Albright, CEO of Millennium Challenge Corp.; Adena T. Friedman, chair and CEO of Nasdaq Inc.; The Hon. Ketanji Brown Jackson, associate justice on the U.S. Supreme Court; Julie Kent, artistic director of the Washington Ballet; and Ted Leonsis, founder, chair, principal partner and CEO of Monumental Sports & Entertainment.

Commencement ceremonies will be held May 12 and 13 for 3,400 undergraduate and graduate students across most AU schools and colleges and May 20 for the Washington College of Law.

This year’s ceremonies mark the 60th anniversary of President John F. Kennedy’s historic address to AU graduates in June 1963, where he called for a nuclear disarmament treaty with the Soviet Union in his landmark speech, “A Strategy of Peace.”

Speakers on May 12:

Ted Leonsis is the founder, chair, principal partner, and chief executive officer of Monumental Sports & Entertainment and owner of the NBA’s Washington Wizards, NHL’s Washington Capitals, WNBA’s Washington Mystics, and Capital One Arena. Leonsis will address graduates of the School of Communication and School of Education.

Alice P. Albright is chief executive officer of the Millennium Challenge Corporation. She has held many leadership positions, including executive vice president and chief operating officer of the Export-Import Bank of the United States and chief financial and investment officer for the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunizations. Albright will address graduates of the School of International Service.

Speakers on May 13:

Adena T. Friedman, chair and chief executive officer of Nasdaq, Inc., has been named among Forbes magazine’s annual list of “Power Women.” Friedman will address graduates of the Kogod School of Business and Professional Studies.

Larry Hogan served two terms as a Republican in a state with a Democratic majority. He was only the second Republican governor in Maryland history to win reelection. He will address graduates of the School of Public Affairs.

Julie Kent, artistic director of the Washington Ballet, is the first American to win the Erik Bruhn Prize and the Prix Benois de la Danse. She also holds a Lifetime Achievement Award from Dance Magazine. Kent will address graduates of the College of Arts and Sciences on Saturday, May 13 at 6 p.m.

Speaker on May 20: