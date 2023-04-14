The Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission, which oversees casinos and sports wagering, has granted a mobile sports betting license to SuperBook, bringing the number of mobile operators in the state to nine.

Maryland is the eighth state where SuperBook offers sports wagering. The business has in-person betting at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort and Casino and at The Lodge Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado.

SuperBook has plans to offer betting in Virginia, Indiana and Louisiana, too, according to the business’s website.

SuperBook on Tuesday completed a controlled demonstration of its mobile sports betting platform with Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission staff members. The commission granted SuperBook its license on Thursday.

The state has required that each sportsbook contribute 15% of its taxable win to a fund for the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future, a plan for comprehensive education reform that includes increasing funding for schools by $3.8 billion each year over the course of a decade, according to the Maryland State Department of Education.

Between its inception in December 2021 and the end of March, Maryland’s sports wagering program generated $16.8 million for the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future, according to the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Agency, which includes the commission that granted SuperBook its license.

During the March Madness college basketball tournament and in the preceding weeks, Maryland’s 10 retail and eight mobile sportsbooks generated their highest monthly revenue to date, bringing in more than $5.3 million — up from $2.8 million in February and $2.1 million in January.

“There are a few events on the calendar that really drive sports wagering participation, and the NCAA basketball tournament every March is right at the top of that list,” Maryland Lottery and Gaming Director John Martin said in a press release. “This was the first time that mobile wagering on March Madness was available in Maryland, and as our market continues to mature we’re pleased to see it generate a strong contribution to education funding.

Two businesses qualified in March for consideration for a sports wagering license in Maryland.

The businesses — Whitman Gaming and the Veterans Services Corp. — have been awaiting additional approval, which may come during an April 19 meeting of the Sports Wagering Application Review Commission.

The businesses would then have to complete controlled demonstrations with the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission before opening to bettors.

Whitman Gaming is expected to open a betting facility inside the bar Sports and Social in North Bethesda and offer bets through FanDuel, while the Veterans Services Corps. plans to offer mobile sports betting through Bee-Fee Limited.