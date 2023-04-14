Notre Dame Maryland expanding access to higher education with Promise Program

Notre Dame of Maryland University is expanding access to higher education for students with a new need-based financial aid program that provides an institutional grant to bridge the gap between state and federal grants and NDMU’s tuition and fees, university officials announced Friday.

Both in-state and out-of-state students admitted for the 2023-24 academic year can be considered for NDMU’s Promise Program after completing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). The University anticipates that first-time, full-time students with significant financial need, when admitted to the program, will receive a combination of institutional, federal, and state grant aid to cover their full tuition and fees. All students in the Promise Program will be eligible for the Federal Pell Grant program, as determined by the FAFSA.

Incoming residential students that are awarded the State’s Guaranteed Access Grant are guaranteed via NDMU’s Promise Program to be awarded a combined financial aid package of grants and scholarships equivalent to tuition, fees, and room & board.

To be considered for the Promise Program, students are encouraged to apply for admission and complete the FAFSA as soon as possible using NDMU School Code 002065. Decisions will be made on a rolling basis.