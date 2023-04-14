Penn-Mar Human Services raises record $1M at 31st annual gala

Penn-Mar Human Services, the region’s leading provider of services for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, raised a record $1 million at its 31st annual gala March 4.

Attended by 520 guests, this year’s event was held at the Delta Hotels Marriot Hunt Valley.

For the first time, the Gala raised $1 million, 40% more than the $629,000 generated in 2022. The money came from event sponsorships, table and ticket sales, the live and silent auctions and the Gala’s Special Appeal which raised $530,000 alone. In addition, Penn-Mar’s Building Bold Futures campaign reached its $7.5 million goal on the night the fundraiser was designated to officially end.

The Distinguished Humanitarian Award was presented to Morton F. Zifferer, president and CEO of New Standard Corporation in York, Pennsylvania and a 26-year member of Penn-Mar’s board of directors. The award was established to highlight specific individuals who have courageously dedicated their lives to community service and shown unwavering support for Penn-Mar’s ongoing mission.

Guests also celebrated Claudia Summerson, this year’s Impact Award recipient for volunteering. The award is given to a volunteer who has made extraordinary contributions in the past year, while promoting Penn-Mar’s mission and bringing exposure to the organization. Claudia’s daughter, Abbie, has been receiving support from Penn-Mar since 2007.

