Penn-Mar Human Services raises record $1M at 31st annual gala

By: Daily Record Staff April 14, 2023

Penn-Mar Human Services, the region’s leading provider of services for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, raised a record $1 million at its 31st annual gala March 4.

Attended by 520 guests, this year’s event was held at the Delta Hotels Marriot Hunt Valley.

For the first time, the Gala raised $1 million, 40% more than the $629,000 generated in 2022. The money came from event sponsorships, table and ticket sales, the live and silent auctions and the Gala’s Special Appeal which raised $530,000 alone. In addition, Penn-Mar’s Building Bold Futures campaign reached its $7.5 million goal on the night the fundraiser was designated to officially end.

The Distinguished Humanitarian Award was presented to Morton F. Zifferer, president and CEO of New Standard Corporation in York, Pennsylvania and a 26-year member of Penn-Mar’s board of directors. The award was established to highlight specific individuals who have courageously dedicated their lives to community service and shown unwavering support for Penn-Mar’s ongoing mission.

Guests also celebrated Claudia Summerson, this year’s Impact Award recipient for volunteering. The award is given to a volunteer who has made extraordinary contributions in the past year, while promoting Penn-Mar’s mission and bringing exposure to the organization. Claudia’s daughter, Abbie, has been receiving support from Penn-Mar since 2007.

From left, Michael Buccheri, Catherine Buccheri, Holly Litrenta and Scott Litrenta attended the gala. (Photo courtesy of Penn-Mar Human Services)

Jim Carr and his wife Judy Carroll take time for a photo at Penn-Mar Human Services’ 31st Annual Gala. (Photo courtesy of Penn-Mar Human Services)

From left, Jim Kennedy, Lauren Kennedy, Sarah Johns and Daniel Kennedy were on hand for Penn-Mar Human Services’ 31st Annual Gala. (Photo courtesy of Penn-Mar Human Services)

Joe DiMaggio and Michelle DiMaggio enjoy the evening at Penn-Mar Human Services’ 31st Annual Gala. (Photo courtesy of Penn-Mar Human Services)

From left, Laura Batchelor, Colleen Joseph, Greg Yablonski, Susan Delle Donne, Barbara Gannon, Josef van der Winkel, Rich Wolford, Jennifer Jefferson and Matthew Carberry enjoy cocktails during Penn-Mar Human Services’ 31st Annual Gala. (Photo courtesy of Penn-Mar Human Services)

Julia Huggins, second from right, senior vice president of U.S. markets for global health service company Cigna, sits at her company’s table with her husband John Higgins and two other guests. Julia Huggins was named the 2022 Distinguished Humanitarian honoree by Penn-Mar Human Services at last year’s gala. (Photo courtesy of Penn-Mar Human Services)

