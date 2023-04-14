State policy can drive sustainable transportation system

Drivers are the heart of Lyft. Right now, they are showing us the future of our business — and it’s electric.

On our platform, we saw trips in electric vehicles increase by over 90% last year, outpacing even the rapid growth of electric vehicle adoption across the U.S. and in Maryland.

Drivers with Lyft see a huge opportunity in going electric: it’s greener, the technology is new (and fun), and, perhaps most importantly, they save money on gas and maintenance costs.

The popularity of EVs among drivers aligns very closely with our mission as a company. Lyft was founded on a bedrock commitment to sustainable transportation. This surge in electric rides represents important progress toward meeting our climate targets, which starts with a pledge to reach 100% EVs on our platform by the end of 2030.

However, EV trips still only represent a fraction of our total rides, and we know there is still a lot of work to achieve our 100% electric goal in Maryland and across the U.S. It’s going to take additional action to spur the kind of mass adoption of EVs that we will need to meet our shared company, state, and national climate goals.

Businesses will have an important role to play in this transition. At Lyft, we are providing opportunities for drivers to make the switch by offering incentives for electric trips, opening access to EVs through rental partnerships, working with home charging providers on Lyft-specific discounts and providing discounts at fast-charging stations.

Still, the single biggest obstacle to widespread adoption of EVs is access. Even as automakers ramp up production and marketing, the demand from consumers and businesses across the economy is so high that it is simply too hard for many drivers to get behind the wheel of an electric car.

The best solution to this problem is strong public policy that guides the way to a 100% clean vehicle future. We’re grateful that Maryland officials have moved to enact this exact kind of policy.

Last month, Gov. Moore announced the state will adopt the Advanced Clean Cars II rule, which expands upon current clean car standards by requiring a growing rate of electric and zero-emission vehicle sales over time. Ultimately, the rule requires that zero-emission vehicles represent 100% of sales by 2035.

Coupled with other investments to address barriers to equitable EV adoption — like charging infrastructure in urban areas, airports, and multi-unit dwellings, as well as near-term cost incentives — the Advanced Clean Cars II rule will help make the EV revolution possible.

Transportation is the leading source of air pollution, and it will take strong policies and political will to meet the ambitious requirements of Maryland’s Climate Solutions Now Act. This new rule should ensure the steady growth of the EV market, which will help meet consumer demand while giving automakers and other industries — including ours — a predictable framework for the transition. It’s exactly what we need to build a cleaner future.

Paul Augustine is the director of sustainability at Lyft.