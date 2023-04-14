Tanyka M. Barber | UMBC

Tanyka M. Barber was named the University of Maryland, Baltimore County’s inaugural vice president for institutional equity and chief diversity officer.

Barber holds a bachelor’s degree from Morgan State University, a master of health sciences degree from the Johns Hopkins University Bloomberg School of Public Health and a law degree from the University of Baltimore.

She joins UMBC from TNG, one of the nation’s largest education-focused law and consulting practices, where she served as partner. TNG serves K-12 schools, colleges and universities, and other organizations, and Barber had the opportunity to work with a wide range of educational institutions nationwide.

Prior to her work with TNG, Barber served as director of diversity and EEO/Title IX coordinator at Morgan State University. There she drafted Morgan State’s first comprehensive policy and procedures to address gender- and sex-based harassment and violence. She also developed and implemented a comprehensive Title IX grievance process and prevention policy, and prioritized initiatives seeking to prevent discrimination and harassment and to increase reporting.

In addition to these roles, Barber has worked as the equal employment opportunity officer for Baltimore County Public Schools, assistant general counsel for the Maryland Commission on Civil Rights, and a law clerk for the Maryland Legal Aid Bureau. Prior to earning her law degree, she also held roles in public health with Morgan State University and the NAACP.