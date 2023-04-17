Capital Funding Group closes $84.7M in Bridge-To-HUD financing deal

Baltimore-based Capital Funding Group (CFG) Monday announced the execution of $84.7 million in bridge-to-HUD financing.

CFG collaborated with a strategic partner to arrange the deal, which was closed on March 24. The financing supported the acquisition of seven skilled nursing facilities and one assisted living facility, which feature a total of 797 beds, located in Alabama. The financing was executed on behalf of nationally recognized borrower, Venza Care.

Capital Funding Group Managing Director, Long-Term Care Craig Casagrande and Vice President Andrew Jones originated the transaction for Capital Funding Group.

The announcement follows the company’s recent closing of $10.9 million in financing, which supported the refinancing of an existing bridge loan, executed by CFG, into a HUD loan. The refinancing supported a 99-bed skilled nursing facility in California.