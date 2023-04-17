Giant Food, Baltimore program to help SNAP, EBT eligible residents

Landover-based regional grocery chain Giant Food and the city of Baltimore Monday announced a partnership to that will help residents with Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) benefits save on produce throughout Baltimore.

The program supports access to healthy produce as recent federal rollbacks of SNAP Emergency Allotments result in many individuals being challenged to stretch their food dollars even more. This program is made possible by utilizing funds from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

The partnership will offer a $15 promo code to eligible households which will be accessible through Giant Pickup and Giant Delivers orders placed on giantfood.com. The code can be redeemed up to six times over the course of six months for a maximum benefit of $180. The $15 incentive must be used in full each time a participant redeems the code, and eligible items include fresh and frozen fruits and vegetables.