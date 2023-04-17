Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Hopkins startup teams earn $16K in pitch competition

By: Daily Record Staff April 17, 2023

The Johns Hopkins University teams of MiraHeart, ARISE and SomnOSA all earned three spots in the semifinals round, more than any other university competing. (Submitted photo)

MiraHeart, a student startup team from Johns Hopkins University working to prevent the progression of pediatric heart failure, finished third at the 2023 Heartland Challenge.

MiraHeart is a novel, noninvasive monitoring technology for central venous pressure (CVP), which is critical for adjusting heart failure medications and treatments. MiraHeart can be implemented at home, removing required trips to a clinical setting for monitoring CVP in children.

MireHeart captured $10,000 for the third-place prize. The team includes Bhavya Gopinath, Sam Dasari, Carter Gaulke and Sunny Patel.

Another Johns Hopkins team, SomnOSA, earned $6,000 by winning first place in the elevator pitch competition and one of three Investor Roundtable events. Each award was worth $3,000.

SomnOSA is a novel, minimally invasive, effective, and affordable neurostimulation device that prevents airway collapse during sleep and restores restful sleep, one breath at a time. The team includes Shri Prabha Shivram, Phoebe Dijour, Mitchell Turley, and Anders Sideris.                         

Johns Hopkins teams – ARISE, MiraHeart, and SomnOSA – earned three spots in the semifinals round, more than any other university competing. MiraHeart was the lone team to advance to the final round.

Held April 13-15 in downtown Bentonville, the Heartland Challenge featured 12 semifinalists from across the country, representing eight universities and seven states. This year’s prize pool was over $100,000.

Designed to simulate the process of raising venture capital for a high-growth enterprise, the Heartland Challenge is the first global student startup competition in Arkansas and has awarded over $350,000 since it was first held virtually in Spring 2020.


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2023 Maryland Daily Record | 200 Saint Paul Street, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo