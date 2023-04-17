Hopkins startup teams earn $16K in pitch competition

MiraHeart, a student startup team from Johns Hopkins University working to prevent the progression of pediatric heart failure, finished third at the 2023 Heartland Challenge.

MiraHeart is a novel, noninvasive monitoring technology for central venous pressure (CVP), which is critical for adjusting heart failure medications and treatments. MiraHeart can be implemented at home, removing required trips to a clinical setting for monitoring CVP in children.

MireHeart captured $10,000 for the third-place prize. The team includes Bhavya Gopinath, Sam Dasari, Carter Gaulke and Sunny Patel.

Another Johns Hopkins team, SomnOSA, earned $6,000 by winning first place in the elevator pitch competition and one of three Investor Roundtable events. Each award was worth $3,000.

SomnOSA is a novel, minimally invasive, effective, and affordable neurostimulation device that prevents airway collapse during sleep and restores restful sleep, one breath at a time. The team includes Shri Prabha Shivram, Phoebe Dijour, Mitchell Turley, and Anders Sideris.

Johns Hopkins teams – ARISE, MiraHeart, and SomnOSA – earned three spots in the semifinals round, more than any other university competing. MiraHeart was the lone team to advance to the final round.

Held April 13-15 in downtown Bentonville, the Heartland Challenge featured 12 semifinalists from across the country, representing eight universities and seven states. This year’s prize pool was over $100,000.

Designed to simulate the process of raising venture capital for a high-growth enterprise, the Heartland Challenge is the first global student startup competition in Arkansas and has awarded over $350,000 since it was first held virtually in Spring 2020.