Klein Enterprises sells 170K SF office/flex center in Randallstown

Baltimore-based Klein Enterprises, a vertically integrated investor, developer, and operator of diversified real estate holdings, Monday announced the sale of Deer Park Center, a 170,000-square-foot office/flex center in Randallstown.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The center, at 9631-9637 Liberty Road, was purchased by Klein in 2010 and features four buildings totaling more than 170,000 square feet of office and flex space including dock and drive-in loading and a cell tower that is available for lease.

The property was purchased by Fernau LeBlanc Investment Partners (FLB), a commercial real estate owner and operator based in Bethesda for an undisclosed amount.

The property is currently home to numerous local tenants including Island Quizine, N’Ferno Performing Arts Center, Center for Social Change, Inc. and Greater Baltimore Insurance Agency. Located close to five miles from Interstates 695 and 795, Deer Park Center offers easy access to the Baltimore Washington Metropolitan area.

Klein was represented by Bill Prutting, Jay Wellschlager and Craig Childs from JLL.