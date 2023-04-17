Baltimore office of trailblazing African-American lawyer to be restored

Baltimore’s federal delegation stood in front of boarded-up bay windows Monday to announce $1.75 million in funding that will help restore a historic law office in the city’s Upton neighborhood.

The bay windows once looked in on the office of Juanita Jackson Mitchell, a civil rights trailblazer who was the first African-American woman to graduate from the University of Maryland’s law school and to practice law in Maryland.

“She focused her efforts on helping the people in this community,” said Mitchell’s son, former State Sen. Michael Mitchell. “She would always tell young women that you can do anything you want to.”

Juanita Jackson Mitchell’s former office, at 1239 Druid Hill Ave. in West Baltimore, will be renovated and become the new headquarters of the Rebuild, Overcome and Rise (ROAR) Center, an organization that offers legal and other wraparound services to victims of crime and other trauma.

U.S. Rep. Kweisi Mfume said the project would restore a building that was a hub of activity during the civil rights movement. Mitchell received visits from Black icons such as Langston Hughes, Rosa Parks and Muhammad Ali at her office, according to her son.

“There wasn’t anything (such) as wraparound services in those days,” Mfume said. “She would just wrap her arm around you and try to find a way to help.”

Mfume was joined by Sens. Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen and Rev. Dr. Alvin Hathaway Sr., the executive director of the Beloved Community Services Corporation, which is leading the effort to restore Mitchell’s office.

Mitchell’s husband was Clarence M. Mitchell Jr., the famed civil rights activist for whom the main city courthouse is named. They both worked out of the building on Druid Hill Avenue, the Mitchell Family Law Office, which also served as a meeting place for the Baltimore chapter of the NAACP.

Juanita Jackson Mitchell grew up in segregated Baltimore and became heavily involved in civil rights advocacy and the NAACP. She served as the first national director of the NAACP’s youth and college division and led major voter registration drives and other protests throughout her career.

She graduated with her law degree in 1950 and is recognized as the first African-American woman to practice law in Maryland, a position she used to challenge segregation and raise other civil rights issues in the courts.

Mitchell is “credited with filing the suits that made Maryland the first southern state to desegregate its school system after the 1954 Supreme Court decision in Brown v. Board of Education,” according to her Maryland State Archives biography. While working as counsel for the NAACP, her legal efforts also helped force city agencies to begin hiring Black employees.

Once restored, Mitchell’s former office will house the ROAR Center at the University of Maryland, Baltimore, which is administered by the Francis King Carey School of Law.

ROAR opened in January 2019 with grant funding from the Governor’s Office of Crime Control and Prevention. It offers a broad array of legal, medical, mental health and other social services to crime victims and survivors of violence.

Lydia Watts, the executive director of the ROAR Center, said the organization has helped about 500 people in the past four years, 70% of whom were affected by gun violence.

“We really want to be in the neighborhoods of the folks that we’re serving,” Watts said.