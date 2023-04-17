Maryland is expected to get two-and-a-half years’ worth of the abortion drug mifepristone under a recent partnership between Gov. Wes Moore’s administration and the University of Maryland Medical System.

Amid the push to restrict abortion access following the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2022 reversal of Roe v. Wade, states have challenged access to mifepristone, which the U.S. Food and Drug Administration first approved in 2000 as a “safe and effective” way to end a pregnancy.

In Texas, a U.S. district court judge appointed by former President Donald Trump ordered that mifepristone lose its FDA approval and be taken off the market.

A federal appeals court in New Orleans later narrowed that ruling, maintaining the drug’s availability but adding restrictions — like requiring that women take mifepristone in the presence of a physician and reducing from 10 weeks to seven the period of a pregnancy when it can be used — that were set to take effect Saturday, according to The Associated Press.

The U.S. Supreme Court, though, ordered the lower court’s ruling stayed until late Wednesday night, delaying any change to people’s access to mifepristone and granting the justices a few more days to decide whether to restore full access to it, The Associated Press reported Friday.

Moore’s administration is expected to release the cost of Maryland’s mifepristone purchase and the supplier of the drug once a deal is finalized, according to the governor’s office. The state’s stockpile is estimated to last two-and-a-half years based on how frequently the drug is currently being used.

“This purchase is another example of our administration’s commitment to ensure Maryland remains a safe haven for abortion access and quality reproductive health care,” Moore, a Democrat, said in a statement.

Mifepristone can be used to end a pregnancy through 10 weeks gestation when it’s taken in combination with another medicine called misoprostol, according to the FDA.

In 2020, more than half of the women who chose to end a pregnancy early did so with the two-drug combination, known as the “abortion pill,” according to the Guttmacher Institute, a reproductive rights research group.

In 2014, about one in three abortions were done with the medications, a recent report from the Guttmacher Institute shows. In 2008, it was fewer than one in five.

In March, Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown joined attorneys general from several other states in a lawsuit challenging restrictions on prescribing and dispensing mifepristone.

Brown said in a recent statement that anything less than nationwide mifepristone availability “will have devastating consequences, especially to people living in overburdened and underserved communities.”

Maryland Department of Health Secretary Laura Herrera Scott echoed this, saying in a statement that losing access to mifepristone would lead to “poor health outcomes for women.”

Moore has said that protecting reproductive rights in Maryland is a top priority for his administration.

In 2020, more than 60% of Maryland’s counties didn’t have a community-based clinic that provided abortions, according to the Department of Health.

On his first day in office, Moore released $3.5 million for training abortion care providers and their teams. Former Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican, had withheld the funding.

The Department of Health is now seeking a vendor to train abortion care providers.

The training program, established in 2022, will expand the number of healthcare professionals with abortion care training and increase the racial and ethnic diversity among the state’s abortion care providers, according to the Department of Health.

During the 2023 legislative session that ended April 10, lawmakers passed bills to protect abortion access, privacy and out-of-state patients, and voted for a ballot question that will determine whether the right to abortion is enshrined in the Maryland Constitution.

But, Planned Parenthood of Maryland President and CEO Karen Nelson said in a statement that “legal protections mean nothing if people do not have access.”