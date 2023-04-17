Md. Public Service Commission settles formal complaint

The Maryland Public Service Commission has approved a settlement agreement in the formal complaint case against Greenlight Energy Inc., a New York-based retail supplier of electricity and natural gas.

Under the terms of the settlement with the Commission’s Staff Counsel and Consumer Affairs Division, and the Maryland Office of People’s Counsel, Greenlight will pay a civil penalty of $40,000 as well as refund certain customers enrolled through an in-person transaction–those customers named in the complaints and those customers who received utility bill assistance from the state.

Those refunds will consist of the difference between the rate Greenlight charged and the default rate the customer would have paid to their electric or gas utility, an amount totaling more than $62,000. Greenlight must notify those customers in writing and explain the reason for the refund.