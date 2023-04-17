Ocean City resort opens after property-wide renovation

Certares and its partners Monday announced the opening of Ashore Resort & Beach Club in Ocean City following a property-wide renovation to be completed this spring.

Previously known as the Ocean City Fontainebleau Resort, the property was purchased in 2022 by a joint venture between an affiliate of Certares Real Estate Management LLC and affiliates of Monomoy Property Ventures LLC (MPV) and Highlands Investments LLC.

The resort comprises 250 guest rooms and suites, including 15 multi-room suites, catering to individuals, families and groups of all sizes. New guest rooms are designed with modern decor and includes amenities such as a 55-inch flatscreen television and private balconies overlooking the beach.

The ownership group has partnered with HEI Hotels and Resorts, a hotel and resort operator, on the programming and management of the property.

Ashore offers 14 meeting rooms with 40,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor flexible function spaces, a ballroom with 7,500 square feet that can accommodate up to 1,000 people, and a beachside pavilion.