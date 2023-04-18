Margery Bronster and Paula Pretlow | Weinberg Foundation

The Harry and Jeanette Weinberg Foundation announced Margery Bronster, a lawyer and Hawai’i’s former attorney general, will join the foundation’s board of directors and Paula B. Pretlow, who has served as a trustee since 2018, will begin a three-year term as chair of the board.

Their terms begin June 23.

Bronster and Pretlow are stepping into roles currently held by Ambassador Fay Hartog-Levin (Ret.), who has served as a foundation trustee since 2016 and as the board chair since 2020.

She is an internationally and nationally recognized civil litigation attorney with extensive experience advising trusts and foundations on fiduciary duties. Before becoming a founding partner of Bronster Fujichaku Robbins (formerly Bronster Crabtree Hoshibata), she served as Hawai’i’s attorney general from 1995 to 1999.

Bronster earned a bachelor’s degree from Brown University and a law degree from Columbia University, where she was a Harlan Fiske Stone Scholar. She is a recipient of the Profiles in Courage Award from the Conference of Western Attorneys General; Kelly-Wyman Award for Outstanding Attorney General from the National Association of Attorneys General; and Outstanding Women Lawyer Award from Hawai’i Women Lawyers.

Pretlow has extensive finance and investment management experience, building a career in helping company leaders maximize shareholder and stakeholder value. As a former senior vice president of Capital Group, a $2.2 trillion privately held investment management firm, she headed the firm’s public fund business development and client relationship group and was responsible for large client relationships.

She serves on a number of boards in the private, philanthropic, and nonprofit sector, including Williams-Sonoma, Vroom, The Kresge Foundation, Northwestern University, and her synagogue, Congregation Emanu-El, in San Francisco. She holds a bachelor’s degree in political science from Northwestern University and a Master of Business Administration in finance and economics from the university’s Kellogg School of Management.