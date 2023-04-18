More industrial solar projects begin in Md.

Summit Ridge Energy and Black Bear Energy on Tuesday announced construction has commenced on four industrial solar projects in Maryland.

The sites, in Belcamp and Rosedale, total more than 17 MW of rooftop hosted solar that will be part of the Maryland Community Solar program providing low-cost renewable energy to local residents.

Developed and owned by Summit Ridge Energy (SRE) and facilitated by Black Bear Energy, these sites will generate more than 30 million kWh of electricity annually – the equivalent of powering more than 2,000 homes. The industrial assets are owned by LBA Logistics, a full-service real estate investment and management company.

Launched in 2017, Summit Ridge Energy is the nation’s leading commercial solar company. Through its strategic partnerships and project financing expertise, the company develops and acquires pre-operational projects within the rapidly growing solar energy and battery storage sectors.

In the past five years, SRE has deployed more than $1.6 billion into clean energy assets. This year, SRE will have more than 400 MW of PV online, providing solar power to 50,000 homes.