Procession to honor those killed in work zone crashes; officials urge safer driving

Maryland state officials on Tuesday implored drivers to be safer around construction areas and said there will be a procession along highways in Baltimore and Anne Arundel counties on Wednesday to honor those who’ve been injured or killed in work zone crashes.

In March, six construction workers died after an out-of-control sedan traveling north on Interstate 695 entered an active construction zone through an opening in a temporary concrete barrier, according to a March report from The Associated Press.

The 54-year-old driver lost control after striking another car when she was trying to change lanes, according to the Maryland State Police Department.

“Although the cause of this crash has not been officially determined, the investigation indicates that speed was, in fact, a factor,” Maj. Scott Keyser, a state police commander, said Tuesday.

Keyser said drivers should expect an increased police presence in and around active work zones throughout the state, and police vehicles will have emergency lights on when working “stationary assignments” to ensure drivers can see them.

Wednesday’s procession, part of National Work Zone Awareness Week, is also meant to bring attention to safe driving in construction areas. According to the State Highway Administration, there are about 1,000 construction workers spread across more than 300 work zones in Maryland each day.

“People who are building the future of our state with their hands are in fear of wondering whether or not they’re going to make it home that night,” said Gov. Wes Moore, a Democrat. “To every single Marylander, every single Marylander, I say this: Slow down. Pay attention. Follow the laws.”

“Do not forget the Marylanders who, every single day, are out here trying to make things better for you and your family,” said the governor, one of a few state officials who spoke during a press conference at the Maryland State Highway Administration campus in Hanover.

Behind a podium were a display of vehicles destroyed in work zone crashes, including a police SUV that was parked at a work zone when a drunk driver rear ended it and an incident response tow truck that was struck from behind while stopped to help a driver whose vehicle was disabled, said State Highway Administrator Tim Smith.

Between 2017 and 2021, nearly 50 people died in work zone crashes, seven of whom were highway construction workers, said Maryland Transportation Secretary Paul Wiedefeld.

In 2022, there were 11 work zone fatalities, Wiedefeld said.

“Getting home safely at the end of the day should not be a question for our highway workers,” Wiedefeld said. “It should be expected.”

Wednesday’s work zone safety Unity Ride is scheduled to begin at noon at a Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport lot off of Md. 176 (Dorsey Road) near WB&A Road. It will end about an hour later at the Maryland State Fairgrounds.

Much of the procession route will be along the western ring of the Baltimore Beltway traveling north. More than 200 construction vehicles are expected to join, according to the State Highway Administration.

Vehicles in the procession will travel at the posted speed limits along the route, and other drivers should expect brief ramp closures, according to the State Highway Administration.

State officials on Tuesday said that a workgroup, led by Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller, who worked as a transportation engineer for 25 years, will recommend how the state can improve safety in and around highway work zones.

The workgroup will evaluate best practices from others in the transportation industry, raise awareness of road safety and consider strengthening the state’s laws on speeding and distracted driving in work zones, Miller said.

She said it’s not yet clear how the workgroup will be set up, but it will include a construction worker and people from the Federal Highway Administration.

“The broader the group is,” Miller said, “the better the ideas and diversity of thought that will come through.”