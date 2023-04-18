Former Lt. Gov. Boyd K. Rutherford joined the Dr. Nancy Grasmick Leadership Institute at Towson University as its inaugural senior fellow.

As an accomplished attorney and leader, Rutherford brings decades of expertise in the public and private sectors to contribute and enhance the transformational leadership development opportunities available through the institute.

Developed by leaders, for leaders, the institute launched in September 2021 and offers a values-driven and robust portfolio of offerings for individuals and organizations that create transformational outcomes for leaders at any level in their careers and across all industries. Leveraging Governor Rutherford’s leadership and expertise, the Dr. Nancy Grasmick Leadership Institute will expand its support to government agencies.

In his two terms in office, Rutherford spearheaded the state’s directives in several key areas, including efforts to make government run more efficiently, reform regulations on job creators and modernize state procurement practices.

Prior to taking office, Rutherford served as associate administrator for the U.S. General Services Administration, assistant secretary for administration for the U.S. Department of Agriculture and as secretary of the Maryland Department of General Services, where he was responsible for over $900 million in annual contract administration. He also made Maryland a national leader in implementing Opportunity Zones – economic development tools that allow people to invest in distressed areas to spur economic growth.

Rutherford will share his insights about “Lessons in Leadership: Leading with Values in Divisive Times” during an upcoming Lessons in Leadership Webinar May 18.