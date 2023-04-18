United Safety Technology authorized as foreign trade zone at Sparrows Point

United Safety Technologies (UST) Tuesday announced it was granted approval for its production activity at Sparrows Point by the Foreign-Trade Zones (FTZ) Board of the U.S. Department of Commerce.

With the designation and grant of authority, UST can begin to manufacture products using important components with tariffs and duties reduced or eliminated, thus reducing its costs and helping ensure high-quality domestically manufactured PPE can be competitively priced. The FTZ approval will apply to UST’s three leading glove products: seamless gloves, surgical gloves and examination gloves.

In 2021, the Department of Defense (DoD), in conjunction with HHS awarded UST a $96.1 million contract to initiate the domestic production of medical-grade nitrile exam gloves.

Making gloves and PPE in the U.S. is critical and is quickly becoming a national preference and supply chain necessity. UST’s facility will sit within Federal Trade Zone Subzone 74D.