Verizon expands high-speed internet across Md.

Verizon is bringing more choice for reliable internet to Maryland residents as it deploys high-speed, fiber optic broadband internet service across the state.

Nearly 4,000 new households and businesses in Charles, Garrett, Cecil, Howard, St. Mary’s and Washington counties will have access to Verizon’s Fios network as part of one of the biggest upgrades in our history.

This rural broadband project is built in partnership with the state of Maryland and the FCC to deliver fast, fiber broadband service to residents in rural parts of the state. The $26 million project includes $11 million in funding as part of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), combined with more than $14 million in investment from Verizon.

More than 500 miles of fiber – It is the equivalent of running fiber between Baltimore and Charleston, South Carolina – will be deployed in connection with the build.