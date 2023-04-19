City of Baltimore awarded $475K in opioids-related pharmaceutical settlement

The City of Baltimore on Wednesday received nearly $475,000 from a settlement involving Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, which filed for bankruptcy in October 2020 to resolve widespread litigation brought by states, local governments and private individuals accusing it of deceptive marketing practices with respect to the sale of its opioids, including downplaying the risks of addiction and abuse.

In 2020, Mallinckrodt filed for bankruptcy protection and through the bankruptcy, it paid less than $2 billion to settle thousands of lawsuits. This payment represents a very small fraction of the alleged value of those claims.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said although the settlement is far less than the city deserves from Mallinckrodt in light of its conduct in helping to create the opioid crisis, the city’s health department will use the money to help address the harms that opioids caused in Baltimore.

This settlement does not affect the case against the rest of the defendants. Acting City Solicitor Ebony M. Thompson said the city is strongly committed to seeking justice against corporate wrongdoers that hurt Baltimore and the city remains steadfast in its pursuit of litigation against the remaining defendants in this case.

The case was recently scheduled for trial in September 2024 in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City.

The city is represented by Sara Gross and Thomas Webb of the Baltimore City Department of Law and Susman Godfrey LLP.