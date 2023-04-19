Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Greenberg Gibbons adds Golf Galaxy to SC shopping center

By: Daily Record Staff April 19, 2023

The Sea Turtle Marketplace, a 99,580-square-foot community retail center in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, was acquired by Greenberg Gibbons for $17.5 million in October 2022. (Submitted photo)

Owings Mills-based developer Greenberg Gibbons on Wednesday announced national golf retailer Golf Galaxy will join The Sea Turtle Marketplace in Hilton Head, South Carolina.

The 18,160-square-foot junior anchor will be located next to PetSmart and is anticipated to open this fall. Greenberg Gibbons is working with The Providence Group to assist with the leasing of Golf Galaxy and future retailers at the center.

The Sea Turtle Marketplace, a 99,580-square-foot community retail center, was acquired by Greenberg Gibbons for $17.5 million in October 2022. The retailer offers a selection of clubs, apparel, footwear, bags and golf balls as well as club fittings and lessons.


