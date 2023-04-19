Greenberg Gibbons adds Golf Galaxy to SC shopping center

Owings Mills-based developer Greenberg Gibbons on Wednesday announced national golf retailer Golf Galaxy will join The Sea Turtle Marketplace in Hilton Head, South Carolina.

The 18,160-square-foot junior anchor will be located next to PetSmart and is anticipated to open this fall. Greenberg Gibbons is working with The Providence Group to assist with the leasing of Golf Galaxy and future retailers at the center.

The Sea Turtle Marketplace, a 99,580-square-foot community retail center, was acquired by Greenberg Gibbons for $17.5 million in October 2022. The retailer offers a selection of clubs, apparel, footwear, bags and golf balls as well as club fittings and lessons.