Live Hotel Maryland earns AAA Four Diamond Rating for 5th straight year

The Cordish Companies on Wednesday announced that its flagship Live Hotel, located at Live Casino & Hotel Maryland, has earned the esteemed AAA Four-Diamond rating for the fifth consecutive year, making it the only accommodation in Anne Arundel County and the BWI Airport District to receive this recognition.

Properties with a Four-Diamond rating offer upscale amenities and distinctive fine dining. AAA inspected and approved hotels reflect a commitment to quality and consistency in the hospitality industry. Live Casino & Hotel Maryland remains part of a prestigious group of luxury hotels to hold this rating that considers cleanliness, comfort, cuisine, and consistency.

Live Hotel is part of a select group representing the top-tier of the hospitality industry in North America. Overall, just 1,752 hotels and 561 restaurants have earned the AAA Four Diamond designation for 2022.

Four diamond properties, including the Live Hotel as part of the 7% of the more than 25,000 AAA Diamond lodgings, provide a memorable experience for every special occasion. Earned based on unscheduled hotel inspections that look at a property’s cleanliness and condition, an AAA Four Diamond hotel rating indicates that guests can expect a high standard of service and experience during their stay.

The flagship Live Hotel features 310 guest rooms, including 52 luxury suites; meeting spaces; fitness center; VIP rooms; The Cordish Art Collection; The HALL at Live, a renovated 75,000-square-foot, 3-story multi-use concert and event venue; and a brand-new menu at David’s Restaurant & Bar, just steps away from one of the largest commercial casinos in the country. The Live Spa, which will reopen this Summer, will offer luxury services, including in-room massages in the spa suites.