Potomac Edison wants out of Warrior Run contract

Potomac Edison, a subsidiary of FirstEnergy Corp., has submitted a proposal to the Maryland Public Service Commission (PSC) to buy out its contract with AES’s Warrior Run generating station approximately seven years early, which is forecasted to save customers nearly $80 million over that period.

The contract with AES Warrior Run for the coal-fired power station in Cumberland was established in 2000 as a requirement of the Public Utility Regulatory Policies Act (PURPA) passed by Congress in 1978. Potomac Edison’s Maryland customers currently pay a Cogeneration PURPA Project Surcharge on their electric bill based on the price at which Potomac Edison can resell the power it purchased from Warrior Run. The surcharge amount can vary greatly year-to-year due to fluctuations in the competitive market.

If the contract buyout Potomac Edison negotiated with AES Warrior Run is approved by the PSC, customers can expect to see a lesser, set charge related to the cost to end the contract early rather than the fluctuating charge based on wholesale energy prices and capacity. An early end to the Warrior Run contract has an estimated 90% probability of saving customers money over the remaining term of the agreement.

Potomac Edison serves about 285,000 customers in all or parts of Allegany, Carroll, Frederick, Garrett, Howard, Montgomery and Washington counties.