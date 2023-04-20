End of an era: Brumwell property sold in Pasadena

Murphy Commercial Real Estate Service, a team of Annapolis-based Hyatt Commercial, brokered the sale of the Brumwell property in Pasadena, a 22-acre site owned by the Brumwell family since 1924.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Laurie Murphy-Zuiderhof and Dennis Murphy of Murphy Commercial were advisers in the transaction.

The site of Brumwell’s Flea Market at 3921 Mountain Road in Pasadena, the property was purchased by Curwood Pasadena LLC, an Elkridge-based joint venture between Birchwood Capital Partners and Curated Development Group.

Curwood Pasadena plans to develop the property into 168 units of age-restricted townhomes and condos for ages 55 and older, a 158-bed assisted living facility, a 28,500-square-foot grocery store as well as other retail uses.