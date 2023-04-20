Hull Street Energy affiliate SunGrid acquires RA Electric

SunGrid Holdings, an affiliate of Bethesda-based private equity firm Hull Street Energy, Thursday announced the acquisition RA Electric Inc., an electrical services contractor in southern California, specializing in numerous aspects of construction including new building construction, utilities, power conditioners, interconnections, installation of emergency generators, power conditioners, surge suppressors and U.P.S. systems.

The acquisition will enable SunGrid to provide services to projects scaling from 1 MW to 1 GW in support of California’s aggressive decarbonization and energy storage goals to expand renewable energy, reduce carbon emissions, and bolster electric reliability across the state.

The Law Office of Jon Staley acted as legal counsel to SunGrid.

SunGrid has U.S. headquarters in Houston with global headquarters in Cambridge, Ontario. The company is focused on the BESS industry and brings its engineering-first delivery strategy to Turnkey and Balance of Plant EPC, and Integrated BESS enclosure systems, including its PowerPlay and SimpleOS platform.

Having in-house engineering capabilities throughout North America allows SunGrid to take on projects from 250kWh to 1GWh.

RA Electric was founded in 1980 in Northridge, California and provides quality electrical installations for commercial, institutional and medical projects.