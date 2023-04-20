Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Laura Fisher, Keith O'Neil, Ann Williams and Ashley Zumbrum | MCEE

By: Daily Record Staff April 20, 2023

Top row, from left, Laura Fisher and Keith O’Neil; Bottom row, Ann Williams and Ashley Zumbrum.

The Maryland Council on Economic Education (MCEE) announced Laura Fisher, Keith O’Neil, Ann Williams and Ashley Zumbrum were elected as new board members.

Fisher is director of global consumer strategy for McCormick & Co., O’Neil is president and CEO of The Johns Hopkins Federal Credit Union, Williams is north america director of McCormick & Co. and Ashley Zumbrum is audit director at SC&H Group.

MCEE is a nonprofit organization working with Maryland K-12 students and educators to deliver the personal finance and economics knowledge necessary to thrive in the dynamic economy. By guiding educators in workshops and with best-practice based resources, and students in compelling, practical learning experiences, MCEE is helping ensure the next generation has the financial knowledge necessary to succeed.

