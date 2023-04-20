M&T Bank, Baltimore Ravens extend partnership

M&T Bank and the Baltimore Ravens have reached an agreement to extend their partnership for another 10 years beyond the current contract, which was set to expire after the 2027 season.

Financial terms of the latest agreement were not disclosed.

The announcement comes almost 20 years to the day after the organizations entered a partnership that has always been about more than putting the bank’s name on the 71,000-seat M&T Bank Stadium – often referred to simply as “The Bank.”

Since first announcing the partnership on May 6, 2003, M&T and the Ravens have worked together with numerous business, community and elected leaders to strengthen communities throughout the Baltimore region. That commitment will continue as part of the organizations’ partnership extension and include additional investments in providing financial education programs to Greater Baltimore students each year.

The contract extension also preserves one of the longest-running stadium naming rights deals in the National Football League. Only Raymond James Stadium (Tampa Bay Buccaneers), FedExField (Washington Commanders), Ford Field (Detroit Lions) and Gillette Stadium (New England Patriots) have maintained their relationships longer than M&T Bank and the Baltimore Ravens.

This marks the second time M&T and the Ravens have extended the partnership, which began as a 15-year agreement in 2003. The two sides also announced in May 2014 a 10-year extension that took the partnership through the 2027 NFL season. With five more seasons remaining on that contract, the latest agreement extends the partnership through 2037.