AAFB hosts 49th annual ADDYs awards show

By: Daily Record Staff April 21, 2023

Baltimore’s community of advertisers, marketers and creatives gathered in person for the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic at the historic Senator Theatre on March 9 to celebrate the 49th Annual American Advertising Awards Show, presented by the American Advertising Federation of Baltimore (AAFB).

The show marked a major milestone with the most ADDY awards ever presented in one season by AAFB.

Thirteen Gold ADDYs and 97 Silver ADDYs were awarded to top agencies, production houses and in-house marketing teams in the Baltimore region, with more than 240 local professionals in attendance.

In addition to awarding 110 ADDYs, the event included “Last Looks,” an orange crush-inspired cocktail sponsored by Producers and delicious eats from Clark Burger.

The top honors went to Sympatico Media LLC (Best of Show), bully! Entertainment (Joe Cahill’s Judges Choice – Virtual Reality), Vandergrift Productions (Shelby Georgis’ Judges Choice – Internet Commercial) and Early Light Media (Joseph Nother’s Judges Choice – Film, Media & Sound, Branded Content).

At the ceremony, the AAFB announced the recipients of its individual achievement awards. Those recognized were Andrès Zapata, EVP, strategy & founder at idfive (AAF Silver Medal Award), Krystal Cotriss, creative manager at Barcoding, Inc. (AAF District 2 Patricia Martin Crystal Prism Award) and Allan Charles, chairman & chief creative officer at TBC (AAF District 2 Patricia Martin Crystal Prism Award).

From left, Sympatico Media owner, director and cinematographer Everett Glovier, owner and creative director Zach Myers and Lead Producer Brandon Lescure pose for a photo on stage while accepting the Best of Show award for its “TuneCore Unlimited campaign” for TuneCore. (Photo by Sean Dackerman)

Andrès Zapata, right, the executive vice president of strategy and founder of idfive, accepts an AAF Silver Medal Award from Courtney Black. (Photo by Sean Dackerman)

From left, Dan Gerlach, partner, client development at Storyfarm; Thea Washington, owner of Thea Washington Casting; Beau Kershaw, partner and director of photography at Storyfarm; Robby Kershaw; and John Sherman, partner and CEO at Storyfarm, attended the 49th annual American Advertising Awards Show. (Photo by Sean Dackerman)

Diane Devaney, the president of Devaney & Associates Inc., shows off her Katherine Mahool Fowke Iconoclast Award with presenter Courtney Black. (Photo by Sean Dackerman)

From left, Jeremy Martin, Lori Connolly, Morgan Lambert, Sabrina Viscomi, Kathe Flynn, Andrea Lynn, Rachel Kinlein, LizNorton and Courtney Black pose for a photo. (Photo by Sean Dackerman)

Krystal Cotriss, left, the creative manager at Barcoding Inc., was presented with the AAF District 2 Patricia Martin Crystal Prism Award by Courtney Black. (Photo by Sean Dackerman)

The Senator Theatre in Baltimore was the host for the 49th annual American Advertising Awards Show. It was the first in-person gathering for the awards show since 2019 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Sean Dackerman)


