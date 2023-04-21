AAFB hosts 49th annual ADDYs awards show

Baltimore’s community of advertisers, marketers and creatives gathered in person for the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic at the historic Senator Theatre on March 9 to celebrate the 49th Annual American Advertising Awards Show, presented by the American Advertising Federation of Baltimore (AAFB).

The show marked a major milestone with the most ADDY awards ever presented in one season by AAFB.

Thirteen Gold ADDYs and 97 Silver ADDYs were awarded to top agencies, production houses and in-house marketing teams in the Baltimore region, with more than 240 local professionals in attendance.

In addition to awarding 110 ADDYs, the event included “Last Looks,” an orange crush-inspired cocktail sponsored by Producers and delicious eats from Clark Burger.

The top honors went to Sympatico Media LLC (Best of Show), bully! Entertainment (Joe Cahill’s Judges Choice – Virtual Reality), Vandergrift Productions (Shelby Georgis’ Judges Choice – Internet Commercial) and Early Light Media (Joseph Nother’s Judges Choice – Film, Media & Sound, Branded Content).

At the ceremony, the AAFB announced the recipients of its individual achievement awards. Those recognized were Andrès Zapata, EVP, strategy & founder at idfive (AAF Silver Medal Award), Krystal Cotriss, creative manager at Barcoding, Inc. (AAF District 2 Patricia Martin Crystal Prism Award) and Allan Charles, chairman & chief creative officer at TBC (AAF District 2 Patricia Martin Crystal Prism Award).

