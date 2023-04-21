Bates takes down ‘do not call’ list of Baltimore police officers, plans to update it soon

The Baltimore State’s Attorney’s Office plans to review and update its list of police officers who will not be called to testify because of credibility issues — and in the meantime, the list has been removed from the office’s website.

The list of 90 officers first became public in 2021, when then-State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby was forced to release it after a legal battle with transparency advocates. It listed dozens of officers who were convicted of crimes and no longer employed by the police department, including members of the corrupt Gun Trace Task Force who are serving prison sentences.

The list has been available online since then, and was last updated in August 2022.

But the list came off the office’s website this week while the Ivan Bates administration reviews the list to ensure it aligns with the new top prosecutor’s policies.

“Once these updates are made the list will be replaced on the website, and we will continue providing transparency for the residents of Baltimore,” said the office’s spokesman, James E. Bentley II.

The updated list is expected to be ready within Bates’ next 100 days in office, Bentley said. Bates recently wrapped up his first 100 days in office with fanfare and interviews about his plans moving forward.

The new list will focus more on officers who are currently working and will not be called to testify because there are questions about their credibility, Bentley said.

“It doesn’t really serve the public any benefit to have a list that’s not an accurate reflection of what officers are in service right now,” he said.

Deborah Katz Levi, who heads the Baltimore City Special Litigation Section at the Maryland Office of the Public Defender, said the office recognizes that the do-not-call list may be in need of review by the new administration.

“Our understanding is that the (State’s Attorney’s Office) is still intending to use a Do Not Call list, and it is their intention to make it as updated and as accurate as possible,” Levi said.

“We are hopeful that they will promptly fulfill that obligation, adhere to the list, and also disclose the reasons why officers are on there in the first place. While the list is under review, we expect that the State’s Attorney’s Office will continue in its duties to refrain from calling police officers with significant credibility issues and to disclose their misconduct to defense attorneys,” she said.

The current list includes officers such as Wayne Jenkins, the former leader of the Gun Trace Task Force who is serving 25 years in federal prison for robbing Baltimore residents and abusing his police powers.

Only 27 of the officers listed are still employed, according to an archived version of the August 2022 list. Fifteen of the officers on the list had been named in active criminal cases that were still pending.

The Baltimore Police Department did not respond Friday to a request for comment.

Mosby released the list in 2021 after Maryland’s Court of Special Appeals, since renamed the Appellate Court of Maryland, ruled that her office had improperly failed to disclose the list in response to a public records request from the Baltimore Action Legal Team.

The “do-not-call” list is distinct from a longer list of 305 police officers with alleged integrity issues to be disclosed to defense attorneys. That list was also made public last year after a court ordered its release.